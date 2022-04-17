Fade To Black - Adam Apollo - April 18th

April 18th, 2022

Physics Of ET Contact

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Adam Apollo joins us to discuss the physics that ETCs may be using to make contact and travel the stars to our planet.

As a child, Adam Apollo had several encounters with extraterrestrial star-ships. Since awakening at 15 years, Adam dedicated himself to extensive studies in theoretical physics, symbolic geometry, past-life recall, sanskaric healing, Taoist alchemy, martial arts, energy therapies, occult magic, and many diverse ancient and modern spiritual traditions and practices.

He is a founder of the UNIFY movement and several education and technology based companies and organizations, as well as a faculty member for the Resonance Academy for Unified Physics, the Guardian Alliance Academy for self-mastery, and the Visionary Arts Academy.

Apollo has also provided development, consultation, and white paper editing for multiple organizations focusing on sovereignty, decentralization, and cryptocurrencies, including Swarm.Fund, the Economic Space Agency, Trust Graph, the Decentralized Identity Reputation Kernel, EVShare, Terra M/X and others.

Adam Apollo is dedicated to achieving a sustainable and thriving interplanetary culture.

https://www.adamapollo.com/

