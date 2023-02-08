Adam Apollo

February 8th, 2023

 

Physics And Contact

 

Fade To Black - Adam Apollo - February 8th

 
 

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Adam Apollo joins us to talk about physics, science, consciousness and contact!

As a child, Adam Apollo had several encounters with extraterrestrial star-ships. Since awakening at 15 years, Adam dedicated himself to extensive studies in theoretical physics, symbolic geometry, past-life recall, sanskaric healing, Taoist alchemy, martial arts, energy therapies, occult magic, and many diverse ancient and modern spiritual traditions and practices.

He is a founder of the UNIFY movement, and is a member of the Resonance Academy for Unified Physics, the Guardian Alliance Academy for self-mastery, and the Visionary Arts Academy.

Websites:
https://www.adamapollo.com/
http://guardian.is/
https://resonancescience.org/
Tonight is our last show for the week… Thursday I’m taking the night off… I’ll be hosting the Conscious Life Expo.

