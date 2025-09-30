Fade To Black - Adam Apollo - October 2, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Galactic Journeys



Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Adam Apollo unlocks the living layers of your soul as he explores past lives, galactic journeys, and simple ways to start remembering them.

Adam Apollo is a physicist, systems architect, and founder of Superluminal Systems, where he built the Resonance Academy for Unified Physics. He’s spoken at the White House, the UN, and international conferences on future tech and unified physics. Since childhood, Adam has experienced direct contact with starships and dedicated his life to exploring symbolic geometry, past-life recall, healing arts, and humanity’s connection with advanced civilizations.

https://www.adamapollo.com/

https://www.unify.org/

