Fade To Black - Alan Steinfeld - May 11th.

May 11th, 2021

"Making Contact"

.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Alan Steinfeld joins us for the first time do discuss his new best selling book: Making Contact: Preparing for the New Realities of Extraterrestrial Existence.

Alan Steinfeld is a writer, producer, and speaker in the fields of human potential, metaphysics, conscious evolution, and spiritual awakening.

In his new book, Making Contact, he gathered together original essays by Whitley Strieber, Linda Moulton Howe, John Mack, Grant Cameron, JJ & Desiree Hurtak, and others, to present multiple perspectives on what no longer can be denied: UFOs and their occupants are visiting our world.

He is also the host and director of New Realities and for over 20 years he has brought cutting-edge ideas in science, health and spiritually to his audiences. He has interviewed over 3,000 of the most influential people in the world. Twelve million people have seen his New Realities videos on his YouTube channel.

He also produces the New Realities radio shows and podcasts each week for iTunes, BBSradio and KYAK-FM in Oregon. He is on the board of The Friends of the Institute of Noetic Sciences; Vice President of The Association of Psychotherapy and Spirituality; and the representative to the United Nations for The Academy for Future Science.

New Book: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Contact-Preparing-Realities-Extraterrestrial/dp/1250773946



Premium Episode Download