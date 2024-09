September 2nd, 2024

AMA,Elizondo's 'Imminent' Book





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK:

Lue Elizondo's 'Imminent' is out... and it's a #1 best seller... so, tonight, let's discuss it.

Post your questions in ALL CAPS in our YouTube chat!

Website: https://jimmychurchradio.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMXsttj-jhc

Premium Episode Download