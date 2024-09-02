Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - September 4th

September 4th, 2024

Dolan's UFO/UAP Updates





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK:

Richard Dolan is back with us to discuss all of his latest research including Lue Elizondo's new book: 'Imminent'.

Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Richard completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts his weekly livestream at Richard Dolan Members, is a frequent guest on Coast-to-Coast AM. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

Website: https://richarddolanmembers.com/

