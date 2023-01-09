Fade To Black - Amy Kristine - January 10th

January 10th, 2023

In Studio: Psychic Medium





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Psychic medium Amy Kristine joins us LIVE in studio!

Amy Kristine, a born psychic medium, originally from the Pacific Northwest, now resides as a desert dweller in the antelope valley of Southern California.

She is a strong force in her community and connects virtually world-wide as an evidential medical medium, animal communicator, cosmic channeler, spiritual teacher, and a ufo experiencer.

In the Pacific Northwest, Amy had hosted many paranormal ghost tours in historical cemeteries and abandoned ghost towns and today she hosts her own podcast: Empowered Indigo.

Amy provides large group mediumship sessions and has given multiple reading to celebrities and famous athletes and is in the process of planning upcoming psychic development retreats in Hawaii and around the world.

Website: http://amykristinepsychicmedium.com

