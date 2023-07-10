Fade To Black - Angela T. Smith - July 12th

July 12th, 2023

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Angela T. Smith is with us to talk about Remote Viewing, ET, Contact, Disclosure, and working as Robert Bigelow's Research Coordinator.

Dr. Angela T. Smith’s primary qualifications were in nursing and social work in the U.K. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1981 where she worked in medical research in New Jersey and volunteered with a psi research group: the Psychophysical Research Laboratories (PRL), until being hired by the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) Laboratory.

The five fascinating years working at PEAR preceded a move to Las Vegas NV to work as Mr. Robert Bigelow’s Research Coordinator. In the mid-1990s, while studying for her Ph.D., she also trained with Paul Smith and Lyn Buchanan (two of the ex-Stargate military remote viewers).

Since then she has been training others in remote viewing, consulting in the U.S. and abroad, she became a shamanic practitioner, and began writing her books. Her latest books are Seer and a second edition of her book Remote Perceptions.

