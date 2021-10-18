Fade To Black - Anjali - October 19th.

October 19th, 2021

ET Contact Update

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Añjali joins us to give us a full update about ET Contact and Disclosure that may happen before New Years Eve, 2021.

Formerly assigned to the Pentagon, it was Añjali’s position supporting the U.S. Marine Corps’ intelligence efforts for deploying executives that first brought her to Southern California in 2015. Now, she will head the diverse team and return to the base before the end of 2021.

Añjali served in the United States Air Force USAF SAC/ACC 1992-1995, Lead Intelligence Officer, Information Operations/Information Warfare (IO/IW) 2004-2005, Team Lead, Human Factors Leadership, DIA Director Interagency Country Review Project 2005, Defense Intelligence Agency Intelligence Liaison Officer, Executive Support Office, J2/J3, Pentagon 2005-2006, BAE Systems Lead Intelligence Analyst, for Defense Intelligence Agency 2006-2009, Katmai Government Services Social Media & Open Source Intelligence Instructor 2015-2016 Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Human Factors Intelligence Consultant 2017- 2021.

