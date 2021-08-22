Fade To Black - Añjali - August 25th.

August 25th, 2021

ET Base in the Mojave Desert?

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Añjali joins us for the first time and we are going to discuss her recent press conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to announce the formation of an international team of scientists who will enter an extraterrestrial base in the Mojave Desert.

Formerly assigned to the Pentagon, it was Añjali’s position supporting the U.S. Marine Corps’ intelligence efforts for deploying executives that first brought her to Southern California in 2015. Now, she will head the diverse team and return to the base before the end of 2021.

Añjali served in the United States Air Force USAF SAC/ACC 1992-1995, Lead Intelligence Officer, Information Operations/Information Warfare (IO/IW) 2004-2005, Team Lead, Human Factors Leadership, DIA Director Interagency Country Review Project 2005, Defense Intelligence Agency Intelligence Liaison Officer, Executive Support Office, J2/J3, Pentagon 2005-2006, BAE Systems Lead Intelligence Analyst, for Defense Intelligence Agency 2006-2009, Katmai Government Services Social Media & Open Source Intelligence Instructor 2015-2016 Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Human Factors Intelligence Consultant 2017- 2021.

