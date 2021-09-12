Fade To Black - Barry Littleton - September 13th.

September 13th, 2021

A Life of ET Contact

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, Barry Littleton joins us and we are going to discuss his life of contact and he most recent revelations into ET and Disclosure.

Barry is a graduate in Psychology, Sociology, & Ethnic Studies from Wichita State University.

For the last two decades, Barry has been involved in administration for ‘At Risk Youth,’ including cognitive behavioral modification, and managing aggressive behavior.

Barry’s childhood experiences included encountering dis-incarnated people, strange playmates, and awakening not in his bedroom or house.

At the age of 18, the experiences resulted in four separate encounters that totaled about 18 hours of missing time. The combined experiences of missing time, conscious encounters and past life memories lead him to do a vast amount of research in attempt to verify & explain what was going on… He’s physically been on several different craft and has seen several different types of beings.

Website: http://barrylittleton.com/



