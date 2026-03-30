Fade To Black - Ben Hansen - March 31, 2026

March 31, 2026

The Social Side of Disclosure

Investigator and former FBI agent Ben Hansen shares insights from his latest research with universities exploring the social and psychological impacts of UFO disclosure, including how fear responses can be better understood and managed. He also provides updates on the Connecticut UAP case involving a police officer witness, along with field investigations, and dives into ongoing anomalies around Catalina Island and Southern California featured in his recent NewsNation special.

Ben Hansen is a security and emergency management professional with over 30 years of experience across public and private sectors, including work in national security and criminal investigations. A well-known television host and producer, he has contributed to numerous programs on networks like Discovery, History, and Travel Channel, often focusing on UAPs and unexplained phenomena. Hansen combines his background in behavioral science, aviation, and crisis management to research the societal impacts of UFO disclosure and improve reporting standards. He continues to collaborate with universities and lead multidisciplinary efforts to better understand and investigate UAP encounters.

Websites: https://benhansen.com/

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