Bernard Beitman M.D

September 12th, 2022

 

Synchronicity

 

Fade To Black - Bernard Beitman M.D. - September 12th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Bernard Beitman, M.D. is here to talk about his amazing new book: "Meaningful Coinidences: How and Why Synchronicity and Serendipity Happen".

Bernard Beitman, M.D., is the first psychiatrist since Carl Jung to systematize the study of coincidences. A graduate of Yale Medical School, he did his psychiatric residency at Stanford University. The former chair of psychiatry of the University of Missouri-Columbia medical school for 17 years, he writes a blog for Psychology Today on coincidence and is the coauthor of the award-winning book Learning Psychotherapy. The founder of The Coincidence Project, he lives in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Website: https://coincider.com/

