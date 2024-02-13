Fade To Black - Bernie J Taylor - February 13th

February 13th, 2024

Astronomy And Mythology





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Bernie J Taylor is with us to discuss how art astronomy, mythology, mapmaking and our living library of the natural world originated more than 35k years ago in Africa and Iberia and we have been rediscovering the same ever since.

Bernie Taylor is an author, speaker and researcher exploring cultural astronomy, mythology and cave art from the Ice Age. He is best known for breaking the source of Picasso’s masks in his painting Les Demoiselle d’Avignon at the Altamira Cave and identifying both terrestrial and sky maps depicted as animals on the walls of Ice Age Iberian caves. Bernie has presented his research at dozens of scientific and popular audience conferences, authored two books in these areas, is published in the primary literature, and has sat in the guest seat for over 100 podcasts.

Website: https://www.beforeorion.com/

