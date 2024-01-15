Fade To Black - Bill Howard - January 17th

January 17th, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Bill Howard is with us to discuss 'Encounters: The Complete Interviews', a 6 part series with interviews with alien abductees (with season 2, another 6 episodes) premiering soon... and his next project: 'Something Walks in the Woods 2: The Cabin and The Plantation'.

Bill Howard is a commercial, sports, landscape, and corporate photographer, and filmmaker based in North Carolina.

Bill is currently editing and producing Negotiators Luxe, a reality tv series for the Reveel Entertainment network.

He has thousands of published images in media such as Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, ABC, NBC, CBS and ESPN as well as several magazine covers.

https://www.wjhowardphoto.com/whirligigpicturesllc

https://www.wjhowardphoto.com/documentaries-1

