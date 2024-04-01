Fade To Black - Billy Carson - April 2nd

April 2nd, 2024

4BK Knowledge Drops





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Billy Carson is back with us to drop some knowledge... the 4Bidden kind!!!

Billy Carson is the founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc, the Best Selling Author of The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets, Woke Doesn't Mean Broke, and his latest with Matt LaCroix: The Epic of Humanity. He is also the winner of the 2022 Stellar Citizens Award.

Mr. Carson is also the founder and CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge TV, a new conscious streaming TV network, and the Co-Host of Bio-Hack Your Best Life.

Mr. Carson appreciates the dedication and hard work it takes to accomplish great things. Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T. and has a certificate in Ancient Civilization from Harvard University. Among his most notable achievements, Billy is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Specifically, his space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Websites:

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/

Premium Episode Download