Fade To Black - Billy Carson - September 28th.

September 28th, 2021

Halls of Amenti

.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’, 'Woke Doesn't Mean Broke', and the expert host on 'Deep Space', an original streaming series on Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has millions followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T.

Websites:

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/



