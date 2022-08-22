Fade To Black - Billy Carson - August 24th

August 24th, 2022

Time To Get Inspired!

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Billy Carson joins us for a night of inspiration... it's time to find your path!!!

Billy Carson is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’ and the expert host for Deep Space on Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has millions followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy is the the Best Selling Author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets' and 'Woke Doesn't Mean Broke'.

Mr. Carson is also the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T.

Websites:

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/

Premium Episode Download