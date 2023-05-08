Fade To Black - Billy Carson - May 11th

May 11th, 2023

4BK 2023 World Tour





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Billy Carson is back with us and tonight we are going to talk about what we do and do NOT know... and of course, the 4Biddenknowledge 2023 World Tour!

Billy Carson is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’ and the expert host for Deep Space on Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has millions followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., and is the Best Selling Author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets' and 'Woke Doesn't Mean Broke'.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T.

