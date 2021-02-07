Fade To Black - Billy Carson - February 8th.

February 8th, 2021

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, Billy Carson is here to talk about his new series that he is shooting for Discovery Channel, and all we can say right now is it has something to do with UFOs... and we'll also talk about his new internet TV channel that is now on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’ and the expert host on Deep Space on Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has over 4 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

His most recent best-selling book is "Woke Doesn't Mean Broke" and I wrote the forward to this massive 688 page financial bible.

Websites:

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/

Book: Woke Doesn't Mean Broke



Premium Episode Download