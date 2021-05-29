Fade To Black - Billy Cox - May 31st.

May 31st, 2021

UFO Journalist

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Billy Cox joins us to discuss his life as a UFO journalist and all of the recent headlines and mass-media coverage of the subject.

Billy has spent 45 years in the newspaper biz, 30 at Florida Today in the back yard of Kennedy Space Center and 15 years at the Sarasota Herald Tribune, which he just quit last month in April, 2021.

Billy isn't quite retired (yet), He's just had his fill of Gannett. He spent most of his time writing features, from gourd collectors to covering executions at Florida State Prison. Billy wrote his first UFO story in 1980, shortly after his initial sighting the year before in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Billy has been the fringe trail -- sort of, more or less -- ever since.

Website: https://lifeinjonestown.substack.com/



