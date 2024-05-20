Fade To Black - Brad Olsen - May 23rd

May 23rd, 2024

Hidden Esoteric





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Brad Olsen is back with us to discuss his researcher into the Hidden Esoteric In Plain Sight.

Brad Olsen is an acclaimed author, book publisher, and event producer whose captivating keynote presentations and interviews have left audiences enlightened. His engaging talks have graced prestigious events such as Contact in the Desert, Conscious Life Expo, and the Mt. Shasta Summer Conference. Brad has been featured on numerous radio shows, including Coast to Coast, Ground Zero, and the Patriot Underground, as well as television programs like Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Beyond Belief. His insatiable quest for knowledge has led him to explore all seven continents, including a journey to Antarctica by sailboat, as he seeks adventure and unravels the mysteries of humanity's past.

Websites:

https://bradolsen.com/

https://cccpublishing.com/

Premium Episode Download