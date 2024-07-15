Fade To Black - Brandon Alvis - July 16th

July 16th, 2024

'Haunted Discoveries'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Brandon Alvis discusses the latest developments in his hit series "Haunted Discoveries," now airing its thrilling second season. He shares behind-the-scenes stories, intriguing insights, and what fans can expect from the highly anticipated third season set to premiere in September.

Brandon Alvis is an American paranormal investigator, filmmaker, author, and television showrunner. He serves as the producer, director, and lead investigator for the television series "Haunted Discoveries," which premiered on Canada's T+E network in 2023 and began streaming in the US on HauntTV in June 2023.

Websites:

https://www.brandonjalvis.com/

https://www.haunteddiscoveries.com/

