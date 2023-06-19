Fade To Black - Brett Eichenberger - June 20th

June 20th, 2023

"A Flash Of Beauty: Bigfoot Revealed"





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Brett Eichenberger, co-producer of the new documentary, “A Flash of Beauty: Bigfoot Revealed” will discuss the interviews from researchers and eyewitnesses with extraordinary stories and evidence.

Brett Eichenberger is an award-winning filmmaker with over twenty-five years of experience working in the film and video production industry. His work includes the feature films Light of Mine and Pretty Broken, commercials, short films, music videos, and documentary shorts. Filmmaking has taken Brett around the world, but he feels most at home in the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest. As a native Oregonian, Brett’s been intrigued by Bigfoot since his childhood years, and this documentary has given him the opportunity to explore the topic in depth.

Website: https://www.bigfootdoc.com/

