Fade To Black - Brit Elders - April 18th

April 18th, 2024

Pleiadian Contact





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Brit Elders joins us to discuss her 50 years of research including the unique contact case of a Swiss farmer, Billy Meier, who claims to have met with the Pleiadians.

Brit Elders is an investigative author and documentary filmmaker who traveled the world exploring a variety of topics including the mysterious world of UFOs. She has participated in several in-depth investigations, including the Billy Meier case and the waves of UFO sightings in Mexico, which began in 1991 and continue today.

Brit is the CEO of ShirleyMacLaine.com and continues to research and write for herself and others.

Website:

https://britelders.com/

Premium Episode Download