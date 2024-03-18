Fade To Black - Bruce Leininger - March 19th

March 19th, 2024

'Soul Survivor'





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Bruce Leininger, author of “SOUL SURVIVOR”, describes the spectacular case of James Leininger who vividly revealed past life memories of a WWII fighter pilot Killed in Action.

Bruce Leininger graduated from Columbia University Graduate School with a Master’s in International Relations.

Bruce is Managing Partner of Accelerated Performance Resources, LLC which provides guidance to enterprise success through Attracting and Retaining Talent. He is also a Franchise owner with Patrice and Associates a recruiting firm specializing in the hospitality industry.

The story of his son told in “Soul Survivor – the reincarnation of a WWII fighter pilot” has made an immensely positive change to his life. He is now dedicated to helping people embrace the phenomena of reincarnation.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Bruce-Leininger/author/B00287NZ28?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true

