Fade To Black - Captain Ron Janix - April 23rd

April 23, 2025

Contact in the Desert





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Captain Ron Janix joins us to talk about this year's event and the current state of Disclosure!

Captain Ron Janix has been immersed in the UFO/Paranormal community for many years. Through working with various conferences, reading and researching, and doing hundreds of interviews, he has built up an extensive knowledge of the subject. He began podcasting back in 2014. In April of 2021, he co-founded The Observation Deck, an online source for information on speakers, as well as a place to host virtual events in and around the UFO Community. In 2023, along with Gordon Pekrul, Ron bought the Contact in the Desert Conference. Ron’s latest podcast is Beyond Contact, part of iHeart Radio’s Coast to Coast AM Paranormal Podcasting Network. Ron is also on the Board of Directors of The Hollywood Disclosure Alliance.

Websites::

https://contactinthedesert.com/

Premium Episode Download