Fade To Black - Caroline Cory - April 20th

April 20th, 2022

"A Tear in the Sky"

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Caroline Cory joins us to talk about her new film: "A Tear in the Sky" which will premiere on May 3rd, 2022!

Caroline is a filmmaker, futurist, international speaker and the visionary author of best-selling books on Consciousness and Quantum Healing. As a child and throughout her life, Cory has had numerous otherworldly encounters, which led her to become deeply connected to spirituality, the study of Consciousness and the mechanics of the Universe.

In 2010, Cory founded Omnium Media and has also written, directed, and produced short and feature animated films and completed several feature and TV pilot screenplays.

In addition to writing and producing, Cory has appeared as a guest expert at major conferences and on television shows about supernatural phenomena including History Channel's Ancient Aliens.

Websites:

https://www.superhumanfilm.com/

https://www.godsamongus.com/

https://www.carolinecory.com

https://www.atearinthesky.com/

Premium Episode Download