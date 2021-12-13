Fade To Black - Caroline Cory - December 13th.

December 13th, 2021

Science Of The Phenomenon

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Caroline Cory joins us to discuss the Science of the Phenomenon and how she applies science to all of her films that explore everything from humans to the universe.

Caroline is a filmmaker, futurist, international speaker and the visionary author of best-selling books on Consciousness and Quantum Healing. As a child and throughout her life, Cory has had numerous otherworldly encounters, which led her to become deeply connected to spirituality, the study of Consciousness and the mechanics of the Universe.

In 2010, Cory founded Omnium Media and has also written, directed, and produced short and feature animated films and completed several feature and TV pilot screenplays.

In addition to writing and producing, Cory has appeared as a guest expert at major conferences and on television shows about supernatural phenomena including History Channel's popular series ANCIENT ALIENS.

Websites:

https://www.superhumanfilm.com/

https://www.godsamongus.com/

https://www.atearinthesky.com/

https://www.carolinecory.com



