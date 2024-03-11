Fade To Black - Caz Clarke - March 11th

March 11th, 2024

Pentyrch UFO





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Caz Clarke joins us as the primary witness to the main event of the Pentyrch ufo incident in February 2016. She is not a ufologist, but since the incident she has investigated not only this case, but the authorities behind the cover-up. She will be detailing the sighting and the events before and after the incident.

Caz is a 59-year-old home maker with a loving family. She certainly did not believe in UFO’s or conspiracies. Now her life has turned upside-down in a new world she did not even know existed. A world where everything we have been taught was a lie, is the truth, and everything we have been taught was the truth is a lie.

Website:

https://www.amazon.com/Pentyrch-Incident-Greatest-Cover-up-Modern/dp/B09DMP68HV

Premium Episode Download