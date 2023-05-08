Fade To Black - Charles Ostman - May 10th

May 10th, 2023

Evolution Of A.I.





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Charles Ostman, who has worked at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, will discuss the Evolution of Artificial Intelligence.

Charles Ostman's experiences include 45+ years in the fields of electronics, materials science, computing and artificial intelligence, starting with eight years at Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Charles had been a senior fellow at the Institute for Global Futures, a consulting group providing strategic research services to private and government clientele.

He was co-founder of NanoSig, an organization with the primary charter of facilitating investment in nanotechnology related ventures, chair of the NanoElectronics and Photonics Forum, and senior consultant with Silicon Valley Nano Ventures.

He had also been a primary consultant with Fourth Venture, a business development entity with the primary goal of transitioning former soviet / eastern bloc military technical expertise toward non-military applications, and a participant with the Millennium Project, a global participatory futures research "think tank" of futurists, scientists and others for developing relevant policy options for international agencies and organizations, NGOs, and universities.

Experience encompasses a diverse range of technical development projects at facilities including GTE Lenkurt, Litton Industries, Lucas Films, Phoenix Laser Systems, NanoThinc, Omni Scientific Instruments, Evolutionary Networks, and a variety of other technology related companies and institutions.

Charles has authored numerous technical papers and published articles, lectures frequently around the country and abroad, has contributed content featured in a number of books, and in interviews on TV and radio programs.

Website: https://www.historianofthefuturex.com/

