Fade To Black - Cheri M. Arellano - February 27, 2026

February 27, 2026

Starseeds!

Cheryl Arellano guides listeners beyond the earthly veil to explore the world of Starseeds souls believed to originate from other galaxies to assist humanity’s awakening. She shares signs of Starseed origins, practical tools for activating your mission, and concludes with a powerful Starseed Activation to connect with your cosmic lineage and higher purpose.

Cheri M. Arellano is an intuitive healer, teacher, and founder of Divine Light Codes®, a multidimensional healing brand supporting Starseeds and lightworkers worldwide. Through her workshops, energy healing sessions, and crystal-infused essential oil elixirs, she helps others awaken to their true higher selves and embody their soul purpose. Cheri’s mission is to empower humanity to rise in frequency, live with love, and co-create the New Earth.

Websites: https://divinelightcodes.com/

Premium Episode Download