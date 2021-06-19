Fade To Black - Cheryl Costa - June 21st.

June 21st, 2021

UFO Research

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Cheryl Costa joins us for the first time and we are going to discuss her recently published "The UFO Beat: The New York Skies Column July 2013 to June 2019" and the "UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015", which includes over 121,000 sightings. She lists the top UFO hot spots, according to the data, and sighting reports down to the county level. Anyone can use the book to find out how many sightings there have been in their area, and how it stacks up against other parts of the US.

Cheryl is a native and resident of upstate New York who saw her first UFO at age 12. A military veteran, she’s a retired information security professional from the aerospace Industry. She’s been a speaker at the International UFO Congress and at the MUFON Symposium. From 2013 thru 2019 she wrote the UFO column “New York Skies” for SyracuseNewTimes.com and holds a bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Empire State College in entertainment writing.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Books-Cheryl-Costa/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3ACheryl+Costa



Premium Episode Download