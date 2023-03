March 15th, 2023

Hong Kong's UFO Host





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Cheuk Fei joins us LIVE in the Bunker... he's the host of the MJ-13 radio show in Hong Kong... and he's an OG Fadernaught!

Cheuk Fei is an artist, film-maker, lecturer, writer & program host in Hong Kong, China. In 2008 he began hosting an internet radio program before starting his own internet radio station in 2010 covering UFOs and the unexplained.

Website: https://mj13show.com/

