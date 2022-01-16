Fade To Black - Chris Plain - January 19th.

January 19th, 2022

Science or Comedy?

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Plain is the Head Science Writer for The DeBrief and tonight we are going to take a deep dive into all things science in the world of UFOs, UAPs, defense, our agencies and how it may apply to Disclosure in 2022.

A self-described science nerd, Chris began his writing career in 1991 as a member of the UCLA Comedy Club. Over the next three decades, he was written for the stage, screen, TV and radio, covering topics as varied as Commercial Space Travel, UFOs, and the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2015, Chris released his debut novel “Whispers of Fate”, the first in a planned seven volume Epic Fantasy Saga the Heirloom Ores, with the 2nd and 3rd books released in 2016 and 2018 respectively. His latest novel, a Science Fiction adventure titled “Titan” is scheduled for release in the Fall of 2021, while the 4th book in the Ores saga is due the following year. Chris also contributes regularly to Uapresearch.com, and writes his own blog.

Websites:

https://plainfiction.com/

https://thedebrief.org/



