Fade To Black - Chris Styles - July 5th

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Styles is with us to talk about the 1967 Shag Harbour UFO crash Incident and the 1960 Shelburne, Nova Scotia encounter between 2 submerged USOs and a fleet of NATO warships.

Chris Styles is an active UFO researcher who investigates select classic and current UFO incidents that have occurred in Atlantic Canada. He holds to a “blended” view of the UFO phenomena, that allows room for both the ETH & a significant psychological component. He is best known for his work on the 1967 Shag Harbour Incident and has presented at several MUFON symposia in both Canada and the US.

Chris served as a paid technical advisor with several Canadian UFO feature documentaries such as Ocean Entertainment’s “The Shag Harbour Incident” and “Northern Lights”. He has appeared in several US, UFO specials, such as “Canada’s Roswell” and “UFOs II, Have We Been Visited?” In 2019 Styles appeared in an episode of “Ocean Mysteries” with Celine & Fabien Cousteau.

Chris is the co-author of two UFO books on the Shag Harbour Incident and his most recent book is “Sweep Clear 5: NATO’s UFO Encounter”.

