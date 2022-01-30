Fade To Black - Chrissy Newton - January 31st.

January 31st, 2022

UFO/UAPs And The Media

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Chrissy Newton, Director of Media & PR for The Debrief, joins us for the first time to discuss UFO/UAPs in the media and the researchers who are pushing things forward towards Disclosure.

With an eye on the cosmos, the world beyond our own has always been a fascination for Chrissy. From UFOs, astronomy to ancient civilizations - her curiosity is as limitless as the universe. She is an owner of VOCAB

Communications also co-hosts the podcast Alt.Pop.Repeat.

Chrissy also hosts the tech, science, defence and UFO themed show called “Rebelliously Curious with Chrissy Newton” on The Debrief YouTube Channel and website.

Website: https://thedebrief.org/

