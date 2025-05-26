Fade To Black - Christopher A. Johnston, J.D. - Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025

Roswell: The Truth on Trial





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Christopher A. Johnston, J.D. Trial attorney Chris Johnston puts Roswell on the stand in his novel Roswell: The Truth on Trial, blending UFO lore and courtroom drama—where YOU are the jury!

Christopher Johnston, J.D. is a veteran trial attorney and Certified Civil Trial Specialist with over 20 years of experience. An eight-time Super Lawyer and MUFON contributor, he also holds certifications in Astrobiology and Space Law from UNOOSA. A Founding Member of The Hollywood Disclosure Alliance, Johnston merges legal insight with UFO research in his debut book, Roswell: The Truth on Trial—a courtroom-style exploration of the 1947 Roswell incident.

Websites:

https://lexastrum.com/

