Fade To Black - Christopher Dunn - September 17th

Ancient Egypt Tech





Christopher Dunn was born in 1946 in Manchester, England, and has an extensive background as a craftsman, starting his career as an indentured apprentice in his hometown of Manchester. Recruited by an American aerospace company, he immigrated to the United States in 1969. For 52 years, Chris worked at every level of high-tech manufacturing from machinist, toolmaker, programmer and operator of high-power industrial lasers, Project Engineer and Laser Operations Manager. For 17 years, he served as Human Resource Director for a Midwest aerospace manufacturer.

Chris's pyramid odyssey began in 1977 after he read Peter Tompkins' book Secrets of the Great Pyramid. His immediate reaction after learning of the Great Pyramid's precision and design characteristics was to consider that this edifice may have had an original purpose that differed from conventional opinion. After further research and study of source material on various theories, Chris concluded that it must have originally been built to provide a highly technical society with energy—in short, it was a very large machine. Discovering the purpose of this machine and documenting his case took the better part of twenty years of research and resulted in the 1998 publication of Chris’s book, The Giza Power Plant: Technologies of Ancient Egypt, which describes a holistic energy device that is harmonically coupled with the Earth and its inhabitants.

Chris has published over a dozen magazine articles, including the much quoted "Advanced Machining in Ancient Egypt?" in Analog, August 1984, and has had his research referenced in over a dozen books on Egypt. In the United States he has discussed his research in appearances on PAX Television, the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens”, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel, and Lifetime Television. Additionally, Chris has made numerous presentations on his ancient Egyptian findings at conferences worldwide.

