Fade To Black - Christopher Jordan - July 17, 2025

July 17, 2025

The Citizen Scientist is YOU



Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Chris Jordan says that every paranormal experiencer is a citizen scientist—and it’s time for the paranormal and scientific communities to work together. Data, not just stories or photos, is key to serious research, and how accepting scientific explanations doesn’t invalidate personal experiences. Chris also explores the role of brainwave frequencies in paranormal encounters, the risk of confirmation bias, and his creation of “Awakening Together,” a peer-based support group for experiencers seeking healing and understanding.

Christopher Jordan is founder of Curious Research, an organization whose mission is helping the world of fringe sciences and paranormal research prepare their data to shake hands with science-at-large, and helping scientists prepare to look at the data provided by the disciplines of UFOlogy, Cryptozoology, and Parapsychological studies in a whole new light. In 2024 Christopher created the "Field Observation & Encounter Log", a groundbreaking first of its kind field data log made specifically for field researchers of the paranormal, cryptids, and UFOs/UAPs to standardize the data they gather while investigating on location.

Christopher is also host of Curious Realm, a program that explores interesting and unusual topics related to science, technology, history and culture. Interviewing experts, and exploring these topics in greater depth, Christopher is known for his engaging presentation style, making complex topics accessible to a wide and ranging audience.

