Fade To Black - CLE Preview - January 8th

January 8th, 2024

Conscious Life Expo





Tonight, Monday, on FADE to BLACK: Serena Wright Taylor and Kristine Augustiyn join us for a full preview of the 2024 Conscious Life Expo!

Serena Wright Taylor is an award-winning Conference Producer, Intuitive Vedic Astrologer UFO researcher and Humanitarian. She became interested in UFOs and Extra-Terrestrials from experiences during childhood in England which led her to study philosophies and meditation from a very young age and live and study in Vedic temples during her twenties and early thirties.

Serena also has a background in the Entertainment Industry, first working for the BBC in London and then as Personal Assistant to Hollywood celebrities in Los Angeles.

As a Producer with the Conscious Life Expo for the past 22 years, she is able to merge her experience in the entertainment field along with her spiritual studies and insight to serve the community.

Kristine Augustiyn has been interested in the esoteric and metaphysical sciences since she was a child. She is a visual artist, film documentarian, and TV producer. After attending the Expo for most of the past 20 years, Kristine is very excited to bring her talent and enthusiasm to the Expo.

Website: https://consciouslifeexpo.com/

