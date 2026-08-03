Fade To Black - Cody Blue Snider-Tanya Dahl - August 4, 2026

August 4, 2026

Acid For Squares

Jimmy Church welcomes Cody Blue Snider and Tanya Dahl, hosts of the hit podcast Acid For Squares. After life-changing mystical experiences, they began exploring consciousness, the paranormal, and the hidden nature of reality through conversations with leading voices in science, spirituality, and the unexplained.

Cody Blue Snider and Tanya Dahl are the husband-and-wife hosts and creators of the chart-topping podcast Acid For Squares, an alternative spirituality show exploring consciousness, the paranormal, and the mysteries of reality. Inspired by life-changing mystical experiences, they have built a platform where shamans, scientists, scholars, artists, and experiencers come together for open, thought-provoking conversations about the unknown. Filmed at their state-of-the-art A4S Podcast Studios, Acid For Squares has become a leading voice in modern consciousness and spiritual exploration.

Websites: https://www.acidforsquares.com/

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