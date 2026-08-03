Fade To Black - Emily Harrison - August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026

The Akashic Records

Emily Harrison joins us to explore the connection between consciousness, UFO contact, and the Akashic Records. We discuss humanity's spiritual evolution, Mount Shasta, the Lion's Gate, the wisdom of the Mystery Schools, and practical ways to strengthen intuition and access higher guidance.

Emily Harrison is the founder of The Akashic Academy and an internationally recognized teacher of consciousness, intuition, and the Akashic Records. Through thousands of readings and years of research into expanded states of awareness, she has helped people around the world discover greater clarity, purpose, and personal transformation.

Her work bridges ancient Mystery School teachings with modern consciousness exploration, offering a practical framework for understanding intuition, spiritual awakening, and humanity’s evolving relationship with non-ordinary states of awareness. Emily has appeared on Coast to Coast AM, Gaia, ConnectTV, and numerous international media platforms, sharing insights on the intersection of consciousness, UFO phenomena, sacred sites, and the future of human evolution.

Today, she leads immersive experiences to Mount Shasta and other sacred locations while training students worldwide to access the Akashic Records as a practical tool for discovering purpose, expanding awareness, and living with greater intention.

Websites: https://theakashicacademy.com/

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