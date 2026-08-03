Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - August 6, 2026

August 6, 2026

Dolan's Thoughts

Richard Dolan is back... and tonight we are going to discuss all of the latest UFO/UAP/Disclosure/Whistleblower news!!!

Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading UFO researchers and authors, known for reshaping how we understand the UFO phenomenon and government secrecy. His two-volume UFOs and the National Security State remains a landmark work on the history of UFOs and cover-ups. He is also co-author of A.D. After Disclosure, exploring what official UFO disclosure could mean for humanity, and the author of UFOs for the 21st Century Mind, a comprehensive guide to the full scope of UFO phenomena. His book The Alien Agendas examines the beings behind UFO encounters through history.

Richard has appeared on countless TV shows, conferences, podcasts, and interviews worldwide.

Websites: https://richarddolanmembers.com/

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