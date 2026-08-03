Fade To Black - Tom Campbell - August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026

My Big TOE

Physicist and consciousness researcher Thomas Campbell explores the revolutionary ideas behind his My Big TOE (Theory of Everything), revealing why consciousness may be the foundation of reality. We discuss the simulation hypothesis, quantum physics, remote viewing, free will, and how understanding consciousness could transform the way we experience life and the universe.

Tom Campbell worked as a physicist in technology development and complex-system risk analysis for both government and industry. In addition, he championed for more than 50 years the scientific, drug-free research into altered states of consciousness. This unique combination enabled him to develop My Big TOE, a scientific model of reality based on the insight that consciousness – not matter – is fundamental to all existence.

After obtaining degrees in mathematics and physics, Tom specialized in nuclear physics during his Ph.D. work at the University of Virginia. His 37-year professional career includes 12 years in technical intelligence, 15 years at Missile Defense Agency, and 10 years as a consultant in the general area of large-systems risk and vulnerability analysis for various high-tech companies, including two years with NASA.

Websites: https://www.my-big-toe.com/

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