Fade To Black - Cody Lundin - March 13th

March 13th, 2024





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Cody Lundin discusses his new show and why he created a survival show without network executives in order to secure accurate survival training for viewers.

Cody Lundin is a survival instructor at the Aboriginal Living Skills School in Prescott, Arizona, which he founded in 1991. There he teaches modern wilderness survival skills, primitive living skills, urban preparedness, and homesteading.

Websites:

https://thesurvivalshow.com/

https://www.codylundin.com/

Premium Episode Download