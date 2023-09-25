Fade To Black - Cory And Cosme - September 27th

September 27th, 2023

Wed Double Feature!





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Caroline Cory and Sarah Breskman Cosme join us for a Wednesday Night Double Feature!!!

Caroline Cory returns to talk about her new documentary based on the jaw-dropping experiences of individuals with extra-sensory powersthat seem to defy the laws of physics known to man today.

Sarah Breskman Cosme is going to talk about human potential and what she has learned from her sessions and connecting to the universe.

Caroline Cory is a filmmaker, futurist, international speaker and the visionary author of best-selling books on Consciousness and Quantum Healing. As a child and throughout her life, Cory has had numerous otherworldly encounters, which led her to become deeply connected to spirituality, the study of Consciousness and the mechanics of the Universe.

After teaching Universal Consciousness material for over a decade, Cory founded Omnium Media, a consciousness-based entertainment and media platform for the creation of digital apps, healing videos and higher awareness feature films.Her latest documentary film, E.T. Contact: They are Here, studies the science of contact and otherworldly realities and has so far won 3 awards and 4official selections at film festivals across the nation.

In addition to writing and producing, Cory has appeared as a guest expert on supernatural phenomena at major conferences and television shows including History Channel's popular series Ancient Aliens.

Sarah Breskman Cosme is the best-selling author of A Hypnotist’s Journey to Atlantis and the author of A Hypnotist’s Journey to the Secrets of the Sphinx. Sarah is a Master Hypnotist, a Level 3 practitioner of Dolores Cannon’s QHHT, and a student of Dr. Brian Weiss. With a passion to reveal hidden or undiscovered knowledge vital to the enlightenment of humanity, Sarah continues to speak about her work worldwide. Her work is now featured internationally on programs such as Coast to Coast AM, and Gaia TV.

Websites:

http://www.superhumanfilm.com/

https://www.carolinecory.com

https://www.theholistichypnotist.com/

https://disclosurefest.org/

