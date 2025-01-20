Fade To Black - Craig Campobasso - January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025

ET Almanac





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Craig Campobasso reveals insights from his new documentary, *Extraterrestrial Species Almanac*, where stunning CGI brings diverse cosmic beings—Greys, Nordics, Reptilians, and more—to life. We explore the mysteries of these interstellar cultures and their connections to humanity.

Craig Campobasso is a multi-award-winning filmmaker and Emmy-nominated casting director with over three decades in the entertainment industry. He began his career at 15, working on *Dune* and *Total Recall*, and later earned an Emmy nomination for casting *Picket Fences*. He is the acclaimed author of *The Autobiography of an ExtraTerrestrial Saga* series, *The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac*, and *The UFO Hotspot Compendium*. A frequent guest on *Coast to Coast AM*, *Ancient Aliens*, and Gaia TV, Craig focuses on expanding consciousness through Hollywood storytelling and cosmic exploration.

Websites:

https://www.craigcampobasso.com

Documentary Trailer

Premium Episode Download