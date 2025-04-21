Fade To Black - Peter Benson - April 21st

April 21, 2025

Higher Frequencies





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Benson shares his journey from mechanic and engineering tech to energy healer and creator of angelic energy tools. Guided by Archangel Metatron, he designed high-vibrational pendants to help people tune into their energy and restore balance to the Divine Masculine. A story of transformation, purpose, and divine connection.

Peter Benson is the founder of Energies of Service, an international speaker, and the creator of angelic energy pendants. His journey began eight years ago when Archangel Metatron guided him to design high-vibrational copper anklets to support energy balance. After a year of refining the design, the anklets evolved into wearable pendants based on user feedback. Since then, Peter has received further guidance from Archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Chamuel to create additional celestial tools that support spiritual growth and align with each soul’s unique journey. Through his work and interviews, Peter shares how these energy tools help individuals tune in, heal, and awaken.

https://www.energiesofservice.com/

