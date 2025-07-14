Fade To Black - Dr. Tracy Fanara - July 14, 2025

July 14, 2025

Gaia Theory



Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Tracy Fanara joins to discuss Earth as a living, conscious system, exploring Gaia Theory and its implications for humanity’s future. She breaks down the realities of weather warfare, geoengineering, and the truth behind HAARP and chemtrails. Dr. Fanara also examines the science behind disasters, questioning if some "natural" events are driven by ancient cycles or cosmic forces. From climate collapse to magnetic pole shifts, she unpacks end-time scenarios—and even shares her lifelong passion for ghost hunting.

Dr. Tracy Fanara is an environmental engineer, scientist, professor, storm chaser, and TV personality dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for global health and environmental challenges. A University of Florida graduate with a PhD in Environmental Engineering, she’s passionate about making science fun, accessible, and part of everyday life. Tracy founded Inspector Planet to inspire all ages, break stereotypes, and encourage others to pursue their passions through education, curiosity, and hard work.

Websites::

https://inspectorplanet.com/

Premium Episode Download